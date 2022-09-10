For only the second time in 79 years, the Venice Film Festival bestowed its highest honor Saturday on a documentary, as a jury led by Julianne Moore presented the Golden Lion to Laura Poitras of the United States for "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed."
The festival's second-highest distinction, the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, went to "Saint Omer," Alice Diop's depiction of the true story of a young Senegalese woman convicted in France of murder after abandoning her 15-month-old baby on the beach as the tiding was coming in.
(...)