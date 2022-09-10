Luca Guadagnino poses with the Silver Lion for Best Director during the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Director Martin McDonagh poses with his Best Screenplay award the Volpi Cup for Best Actor that he accepted on behalf of Colin Farrell during the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

French director Alice Diop accepts the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize during the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Venice (Italy), 10/09/2022.- Taylor Russell poses with the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor during the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Cate Blanchett accepts the Volpi Cup for Best Actress during the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Laura Potras holds up the Golden Lion she won for her documentary "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" during the closing ceremony of the 79th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

For only the second time in 79 years, the Venice Film Festival bestowed its highest honor Saturday on a documentary, as a jury led by Julianne Moore presented the Golden Lion to Laura Poitras of the United States for "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed."

The festival's second-highest distinction, the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, went to "Saint Omer," Alice Diop's depiction of the true story of a young Senegalese woman convicted in France of murder after abandoning her 15-month-old baby on the beach as the tiding was coming in.

(...)