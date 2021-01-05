Mino, a 4-year-old dog, has spent the last three years at the grave of her owner, a two-year-old boy who drowned in a canal near his home in southern Vietnam. EFE-EPA/Eric San Juan

Dog in Vietnam keeps vigil at owner's grave for 3 years

Four-year-old Mino has spent the last three years at the grave of her owner, a two-year-old boy who drowned in a canal near his home in southern Vietnam.

The dog and the boy were inseparable during the one year they were together. EFE-EPA