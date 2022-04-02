Dogs and people as well as hundreds of police officials and activists marched on Friday in the Bolivian city of La Paz to protest against animal abuse.
The march was convened by units including the Forest and Environmental Police (Pofoma), the "Cabo Sanchez Villanueva" dog training center and the Civil Support Group for the Police, along with some animal defense organizations.
"No to animal abuse," "let's take care of the animals" were some of the slogans chanted by the demonstrators as they passed through the center of La Paz amid cheerful music by bands and some occasional barking by the dogs that accompanied them.
(...)