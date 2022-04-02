View of the dog Clarita with her wheelchair, accompanied by members of animal defense organizations, the Forest and Environmental Protection Police (Pofoma), the "Cabo Sanchez Villanueva" Dog Training Center and the Civil Support Group to the Police (Gacip), carry out a march today with their dogs against animal abuse in La Paz, Bolivia 1 April 2022. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Dogs and people as well as hundreds of police officials and activists marched on Friday in the Bolivian city of La Paz to protest against animal abuse.

The march was convened by units including the Forest and Environmental Police (Pofoma), the "Cabo Sanchez Villanueva" dog training center and the Civil Support Group for the Police, along with some animal defense organizations.

"No to animal abuse," "let's take care of the animals" were some of the slogans chanted by the demonstrators as they passed through the center of La Paz amid cheerful music by bands and some occasional barking by the dogs that accompanied them.

(...)