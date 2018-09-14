Dominican Edgar Sosa (L) vies for the ball with Chilean Franco Morales (R) during an Americas qualifiers match, for the Basketball World Cup China 2019, between Dominican Republic and Chile at the Palace of Sports in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA

Dominican Luis Montero (R) passes the ball next to Chilean Manuel Suarez during an Americas qualifiers match, for the Basketball World Cup China 2019, between Dominican Republic and Chile at the Palace of Sports in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA

Dominican Eulis Baez (R) tries to block Chilean Sebastian Suarez (L) during an Americas qualifiers match, for the Basketball World Cup China 2019, between Dominican Republic and Chile at the Palace of Sports in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA

Dominican Angel Delgado (R) scores during an Americas qualifiers match, for the Basketball World Cup China 2019, between Dominican Republic and Chile at the Palace of Sports in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA

Dominican Republic crushed Chile 71-46 in a Group F match of the second round of the Basketball World Cup qualifiers at the Palacio de los Deportes stadium in Santo Domingo on Thursday.

Dominican point guard, Victor Liz and reserves Jonathan Araujo and Gelvis Solano were the stars of the game, along with forward Angel Delgado, who scored 9 points and 12 rebounds to help the Dominicans outplay Chile.

The Dominicans improved their group win-loss record to 5-2 while the Chileans fell to 1-6.

The performance of both the teams were erratic in the first half of the game, with the Dominicans anxious to win in front of a rousing 8,000-strong home crowd.

Liz opened with a three pointer for the Dominicans, which was followed by another three pointer by Delgado and point guard Edgar Sosa's two points.

Chile made a comeback with an offensive from Sebastian Suarez but trailed their rivals 8-13 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Suarez helped Chile maintain its position, aided by Franco Morales and Felipe Haase, who outscored the Dominicans 16-15.