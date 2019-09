Tropical Storm Humberto, which is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour, was passing just east of the Bahamas' Great Abaco Island is expected to bring heavy rain to the archipelago but n significant storm surge. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto/File

A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) showing British military humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) team conducting a route clearance, on the Bahamas' Great Abaco Island, on Sept. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/LPhot PAUL HALLIWELL / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT

The death toll from Hurricane Dorian's slow but devastating rampage through the northern Bahamas early this month has climbed from 50 to 52, according to Saturday's latest official tally, which said the number of missing still stands at 1,300.

The new figures from Bahamas's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) come as authorities in that Atlantic archipelago are expecting heavy rain this weekend associated with Tropical Storm Humberto.