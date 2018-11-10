Dortmund's Paco Alcacer scores the winning goal in the German Bundesliga soccer match in which the local team Borussia Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 3-2 on Nov. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Friedemann Vogel

Dortmund's Paco Alcacer scores the winning goal in the German Bundesliga soccer match in which the local team Borussia Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 3-2 on Nov. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Friedemann Vogel

Dortmund players celebrate their victory after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match in which the local team Borussia Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 3-2 on Nov. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Friedemann Vogel

A goal by Paco Alcacer gave Borussia Dortmund a 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich in a match that stretched the Bundesliga lead of Lucien Favre's team even more, and which was fought with exciting intensity for the entire 90 minutes.

Dortmund had trailed twice but in the end displayed once more the skill it has shown this season to turn a game around in the second half.

Alcacer started on the bench, came on the field at minute 59 and wrapped up the contest at minute 73, after Marco Reus for Dortmund and Robert Lewandowski for Bayern each scored two goals.

Bayern was in charge of the ball from the start and with great intensity kept threatening the Dortmund goal.

The first real chance to score, however, was hustled by Dortmund at minute 10 when Marco Reus, after stealing the ball from Mats Hummels at three-quarters of the field away from goal, raced all the way to the edge of the area, but his shot was too weak and represented no problem for Manuel Neuer to handle.

Following that close call, Bayern was back in control and its efforts were rewarded at minute 26 when Lewandowski took a pass from Gnabry from the right and headed it into the net to take a 1-0 lead.

After the goal, Bayern pulled back somewhat and Dortmund was more in control of the ball but without any clear scoring chances until the second half, when a long pass from Jadon Sancho led to a one-on-one in which keeper Neuer knocked down Reus inside the area.

Reus scored the penalty goal to tie the match 1-1 at minute 49, but the tie was short-lived. At minute 52, Lewandowski scored again with another header to put Bayern back in front at 2-1.

Now it was Dortmund's turn to pile on the pressure, which paid off at minute 67 when Reus took a Lucasz Piszczek pass from the right and shot it into the net. Another tie, 2-2.

It all came down to Paco Alcacer who had substituted Gotze earlier in the second half - and at minute 73 scored Dortmund's third goal in a counterattack following a sensational pass from Axel Witsel.

At minute 90 the referee annulled, for out of play, a great goal by Lewandowski that would have tied up the game once more.