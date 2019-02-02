Players of Bayern react after losing the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany, Feb. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Borussia Dortmund extended their Bundesliga lead to seven points despite being held to a 1-1 draw by host Eintracht Frankfurt in a Matchday 20 contest on Saturday, taking advantage of Bayern Munich's 3-1 stumble against Bayer Leverkusen.

With the tie, Dortmund remained atop the Bundesliga table with 49 points, while Bayern (42 points) could fall out of the second spot if third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach (39 points) earn a victory over Schalke later in the day.

Frankfurt remained in fifth place with 32 points, while Leverkusen climbed into the seventh spot in the table with 30 points.

German international playmaker Marco Reus opened the scoring for Dortmund in minute 22 at Commerzbank-Arena with a close-range left-footed finish, culminating an outstanding individual effort by Portuguese teammate Raphael Guerreiro.

Serbian forward Luka Jovic, however, drew Frankfurt level just 14 minutes later when he acrobatically booted home a cross from German teammate Danny da Costa.

Elsewhere, German midfielder Leon Goretzka opened the scoring for Bayern Munich at BayArena when he headed home a cross four minutes before first-half stoppage time.

Bayer Leverkusen, however, battled back after the intermission, with Jamaican forward Leon Bailey opening the hosts' account in the 53rd minute on a remarkable free kick.

German striker Kevin Volland then made it 2-1 for Leverkusen three minutes after the hour mark when he scored at close range off a cross from teammate Karim Bellarabi.

Leverkusen striker Lucas Alario proceeded to make the score 3-1 shortly before second-half stoppage time, tapping home a cross from Julian Brandt in the 87th minute to effectively end the six-time defending champions' hopes of pulling out a late draw.

In other Bundesliga action Saturday, Hertha Berlin lost 1-0 to visiting Wolfsburg thanks to a goal by Dutch striker Wout Weghorst in the 65th minute, while Hoffenheim played to a 1-1 draw at home against Fortuna Dusseldorf and Werder Bremen and host Nurnburg also finished their match tied at a goal apiece.

German forward Johannes Eggestein opened the scoring for Bremen four minutes after the one-hour mark, while Swedish striker Mikael Ishak netted Nurnberg's 1-1 equalizer four minutes before second-half stoppage time.

Croatian forward Andrej Kramaric gave Hoffenheim an early lead on a successful penalty attempt at the quarter-hour mark, while Dusseldorf's Rouwen Hennings drew his side's level just after the break.