Borussia Dortmund settled for a 1-1 draw here Monday against FC Augsburg, wasting a chance to distance themselves from the four other clubs vying to be best of the rest in the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich run away with the title.

Dortmund began the day 20 points behind Bayern and level with third-place Schalke, but ahead in the standings based on goal difference.

The hosts took the lead in the 16th minute with a goal by Marco Reus on the counter, only to see Kevin Danso equalize for Augsburg in the 73rd minute, connecting with a header following a corner kick.

Though Dortmund dominated play with 65 percent possession, the Augsburg defense limited them to two other genuine opportunities in the course of the 90 minutes

The draw put an end to Dortmund's three-match winning streak and lifted the side to 41 points, separated from sixth-place RB Leipzig - their next opponents - by only three points.

Augsburg, with 32 points from 24 matches, move up to eighth.