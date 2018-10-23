Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus predicted on Tuesday that his side will have few scoring chances against Atletico Madrid in their upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage match.

The German captain added that his squad had so far been effective when taking chances and hoped this would hold true in Wednesday's home game.

"I think patience will be the key. Atletico is a team that defends extremely well, we won't have many chances to score and we'll have to take advantage of them," Reus said at a press conference alongside his coach Lucien Favre.

Reus also said that the game against Atletico will serve a kind of barometer to determine the team's level, as Dortmund is currently the unbeaten leader in the Bundesliga and has won its first two matches in this edition of the Champions League.

Dortmund also leads Champions League Group A ahead of Atletico in second, although the two teams are level at six points each.