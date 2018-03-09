Dortmund's Socratis (L) reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg in Dortmund, Germany, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund's Gonzalo Castro (L) in action against Salzburg's Munas Dabbur (R) during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg in Dortmund, Germany, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund's Marcel Schmelzer (L) in action against Salzburg's Stefan Lainer (R) during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg in Dortmund, Germany, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund's Julian Weigl (L) in action against Salzburg's Fredrik Gulbrandsen (R) the UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg in Dortmund, Germany, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund players show their dejection after losing the UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg in Dortmund, Germany, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Salzburg's Valon Berisha (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg in Dortmund, Germany, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund, one of the favorites to win the 2017-2018 Europa League, stumbled badly here Thursday with a 2-1 loss to Red Bull Salzburg.

The reigning Austrian champions were far the better side for long spells of the contest against Dortmund, currently third in the Bundesliga.

Trailing 2-0 after conceding twice to Valon Berisha, whose first goal came on a penalty, the home side improved after 19-year-old US international Christian Pulisic was sent on for Mario Götze in the 61st minute.

Barely a minute after entering the match, Pulisic delivered a cross that Andre Schürrle transformed into a goal to narrow the gap and lay the basis for Dortmund to recover in the second leg.