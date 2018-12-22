Borussia Mönchengladbach's Christoph Kramer (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Borussia Dortmund during a Bundesliga match on Friday, Dec. 21, in Dortmund, Germany. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH.

Bourussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (L) tries to pull away from Oscar Wendt of Borussia Monchengladbach during a Bundesliga match on Friday, Dec. 21, in Dortmund, Germany. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus (L) looks toward his teammates after scoring a goal against Borussia Monchengladbach during a Bundesliga match on Friday, Dec. 21, in Dortmund, Germany. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Borussia Dortmund increased their lead in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 victory here Friday over second-place Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Halfway through the 34-match season, Dortmund will head into the winter break with 42 points, nine more than Gladbach, who will fall to third if Bayern Munich win Saturday against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The hosts started positively and created three chances inside the first 20 minutes.

Dortmund lost Paco Alcacer to injury in the 31st minute but went on to opening the scoring with three minutes left in the half on a goal by Jadon Sancho, who blew past four Gladbach defenders before letting loose from inside the area.

Gladbach, with only one shot up to that point, managed to equalize in first-half stoppage time, as Christoph Kramer converted his own rebound.

The eventual match-winner for Dortmund came in the 54th minute, when Marco Reus scored off a cross from Mario Götze.

Reus had a chance to make it 3-1 a minute later on a free kick, but his strike hit the post.