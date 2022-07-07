A 7 October 2007 file photo that shows a woman lookng at a monument to Argentine-born Cuban guerrilla leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara in La Higuera, Bolivia, where he was captured in 1967. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Juan Carlos Salazar, a Bolivian journalist and author of books on Argentine-born Cuban guerrilla leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara, spoke in an interview with Efe about persistent doubts 25 years after the discovery of the iconic rebel's remains in that Andean nation. EFE/ Martin Alipaz

Who gave the order to kill Argentine-born Cuban guerrilla leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara? And who alerted the authorities to his presence in Bolivia?

Those are two of the remaining doubts on the 25th anniversary of the discovery of that iconic Marxist revolutionary's remains in the landlocked Andean nation, a task facilitated at that time by an ostensibly "right-wing" government.

The search was launched in November 1995 after Mario Vargas Salinas, a former senior officer in the Bolivian armed forces, said he knew the location of the remains of the guerrilla, who had been captured and executed 28 years earlier.