Bangkok (Thailand), 30/07/2022.- Thai gay couple, Kamolset Kanggerruer, 65 (R) and Theeradej Boonmangum, 48 (L), during a moment of affection at their house in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 July 2022 (issued 03 August 2022). Kamolset Kanggerruer and his partner Theeradej Boonmangum are a gay couple who have spent the past 30 years together. Kamolset, 65, suffers from multiple myeloma, a kind of bone marrow cancer, and Theeradej cares for him and provides his partner with much-needed kidney dialysis treatment at the home they share. While they have been together for three decades, the fact that they have not been able to get married means Theeradej cannot make any decisions about health treatment on Kamolset's behalf, and would not be considered his first of kin if Kamolset should succumb to the disease. In June, Thailand's lower House of Representatives passed four separate draft bills on same-sex unions. While activists say the proposed legislation is a step in the right direction, members of the LGBT+ community still face harmful discrimination, especially when it comes to enjoying the same marriage and healthcare rights enjoyed by heterosexual couples. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Theeradej Boonmangum, 48 (R), receives a massage from his partner Kamolset Kanggerruer, 65 (L), at their house in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 July 2022 (issued 03 August 2022). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Theeradej Boonmangum, 48 (L), receives a massage by his partner Kamolset Kanggerruer, 65 (R), at their house in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 July 2022 (issued 03 August 2022). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Theeradej Boonmangum, 48 (R), kisses his partner Kamolset Kanggerruer, 65 (L), at their house in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 July 2022 (issued 03 August 2022). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Kamolset Kanggerruer, 65 (R) talks on a mobile phone next to his partner Theeradej Boonmangum, 48 (L), at their house in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 July 2022 (issued 03 August 2022). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Kamolset Kanggerruer, 65 (L), is helped for kidney dialysis treatment by his partner Theeradej Boonmangum, 48 (R), at their house in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 July 2022 (issued 03 August 2022). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Long seen as a relative haven in Southeast Asia for members of the LGBT+ community, Thailand recently took a significant step towards legalizing same sex unions, putting it firmly on the path towards becoming just the second territory in Asia – after Taiwan – and the first in Southeast Asia to grant equal marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples.

In June, Thailand’s lower House of Representatives passed four separate draft bills on same-sex unions – two endorsed by the governing coalition, one by the conservative Democrat Party, and a more progressive one by the opposition Move Forward party.

(...)