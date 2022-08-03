Long seen as a relative haven in Southeast Asia for members of the LGBT+ community, Thailand recently took a significant step towards legalizing same sex unions, putting it firmly on the path towards becoming just the second territory in Asia – after Taiwan – and the first in Southeast Asia to grant equal marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples.
In June, Thailand’s lower House of Representatives passed four separate draft bills on same-sex unions – two endorsed by the governing coalition, one by the conservative Democrat Party, and a more progressive one by the opposition Move Forward party.
