Before TikTok - the application United States President Donald Trump wants to veto in his country - was a global phenomenon, it was already popular in China by its original name, Douyin, with more than 500 million users.

Like TikTok, the Chinese platform allows you to create and upload short 15-second videos by adding music and endless details but, unlike its international version, Douyin is much more advanced in the integration of electronic commerce.EFE-EPA

