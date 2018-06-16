Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda in action during the free practice session of the 2018 Motorcycle Grand Prix of Catalonia in Montmelo circuit in Barcelona, Spain, on June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez, Repsol, takes part in the third free training session in Montmelo circuit in Barcelona, Spain, on June 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Enric Fontcuberta

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati in action during the free practice session of the 2018 Motorcycle Grand Prix of Catalonia in Montmelo circuit in Barcelona, Spain, on June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Italy's Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) on Saturday led the third free practice of the Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona, while Spain's MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) missed an automatic Qualifying 2 spot for the first time since 2015.

Dovizioso set the fastest time, clocking one minute and 38.923 seconds.

Spain's Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) came in second, ahead of third-placed Briton Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda).

Marquez missed the Q2 spot after suffering a fall, for the 10th time of the season, in the final minutes, fighting for to get one of the best times in the category.