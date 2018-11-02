Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (2-L) of the Ducati Team in action during the free practise of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish rider Alvaro Bautista of Ducati reacts during the free practise of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales (C) of Movistar Yamaha in action during the free practise of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Yamaha Team in action during the free practise of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team in action during the free practise of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Italian Andrea Dovizioso justified his favorite tag on Friday by leading the first free practice of the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Sepang circuit.

The Ducati rider, who has won the last two Malaysian GPs, beat Yamaha's Valentino Rossi (Italy) and Maverick Vinales (Spain), pushing them to second and third spots respectively.

Track conditions were near perfect despite overnight rain, which led the Moto3 riders to practice in wet conditions but things had improved by the time Moto2 and MotoGP free practice began.

During the first few laps, Dovizioso, Vinales and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) - who has already secured this year's MotoGP title - recorded the fastest time in turns.

Spanish rider Jorge Lorenzo was the center of attention as he returned to racing after missing the races in Thailand, Japan and Australia due to injuries, although he was still not at his best physically and ended up 14th in the standings.

The final laps of the practice were intense, with riders vying hard to secure a good spot and Australian Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) became the first to break the two-minute barrier, but was pipped by Dovizioso in the next lap, who recorded the fastest time of 1:59.697.

Rossi jumped from the 14th place to the second at the end of the session, pushing Vinales and Miller to the third and fourth places respectively.

Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) came in fifth while Marquez eventually stood 10th at the end of the session.