US musician Dr John performs on the stage of the Auditorium Stravinski at the 48th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland, July 14, 2014 (reissued June 7, 2019). EPA/FILE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US blues singer Dr John performs on stage during the 41th Montreux Jazz Festival at the Stravinski hall in Montreux, Switzerland, July 20, 2007 (reissued June 7, 2019). EPA/FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

US musician Dr John performs on the stage of the Auditorium Stravinski at the 48th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland, July 14, 2014 (reissued June 7, 2019). EPA/FILE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The American musician best known as Dr John, a thrillingly creative ambassador of the music of New Orleans, has died of a heart attack aged 77, according to a statement on his official Twitter account on Friday.

Born as Malcolm John Rebennack Jr. on Nov. 20, 1941, Dr John was a prominent piano player who knew instinctively how to bring the exuberance of his birthplace, New Orleans, one of the cradles of American popular music, into his style of playing and compositions.

“Toward the break of day on June 6, 2019, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., professionally known as Dr John, passed away of a heart attack,” the statement said.

“As a Rock N Roll Hall of Fame inductee, six time Grammy winner, songwriter, composer, producer and performer, he created a unique blend of music which carried his home town, New Orleans, at its heart, as it was always in his heart,” the statement added.

Dr John belonged to an illustrious lineage of pianists from New Orleans, which included such masters of the art as Fats Domino, Professor Longhair and Allen Toussaint.

Jazz, rhythm and blues, psychedelia, boogie-woogie, funk and rock joined hands with voodoo in a rich career that, for the general public, reached perhaps its most popular point with "Such a Night," a song that Dr John immortalized with The Band in the documentary "The Last Waltz" (1978) by the filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

His career started in the late 1950s, when he erupted onto the New Orleans music scene as a prominent pianist and singer.

His love of music had been encouraged by his father, who ran an appliance shop that also sold records.

However, Dr John's choice of the piano came about almost by accident.

He was forced to give up his first love, the guitar, after suffering a serious finger injury in a fight.

He had stepped into the fight in 1960 when a member of his band was being hit on the head with a pistol.

"Ronnie was just a kid and his mother had told me 'You better look out for my son,'" he told journalists in 2009.

"That was all I was thinking about. I tried to stop the guy, I had my hand over the barrel and he shot," Dr John said.

He later formed part of the "Wrecking Crew," a group of session musicians in Los Angeles who played on recordings with Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, Cher and Frank Zappa.

He launched his solo career with "Gris-Gris" (1968), a work characterized by its incursion into the mysterious and spiritual world of voodoo, although the best-known albums of his career came in the 1970s with albums like "Dr. John's Gumbo" (1972) or "In the Right Place" (1973).

The Dr John stage character, modeled on a voodoo priest, was created in the late 1960s and was originally intended for another band member who left.

"Locked Down," released in 2012 and produced by Dan Auerbach, the singer and guitarist of The Black Keys, and "Ske-Dat-De-Dat: The Spirit of Satch" produced by Dr John and Sarah Morrow, released in August 2014, were his last studio albums, although he continued to perform in public, bringing the sound of New Orleans to the world until 2017.

Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry and former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr were among the stars to pay tribute to Dr John.

"God bless Dr John, peace and love to all his family. I love the doctor, peace and love," Ringo said.

“The family thanks all who have shared his unique musical journey, and requests privacy at this time,” the statement said.

dvp/hh/sh