Some of the items on display at the Kitsch Museum in Bucharest, Romania, 28 September 2019.EFE/ Marcel Gascón

Some of the items on display at the Kitsch Museum in Bucharest, Romania, 28 September 2019.EFE/ Marcel Gascón

A creepy life-size Dracula doll, squeaky bedding, uniforms, posters and relics from the communist dictatorship all star in a tacky collection at the Kitsch Museum in Bucharest.

Located in the old center of the city, in an elegant historical building, the museum is an unavoidable place for lovers of the universal aesthetic that is tacky, the ordinary, the vulgar, the kitsch.