President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting of the Economic Club of New York at a hotel in New York City on 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi greets supporters of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) who gathered outside the US Supreme Court as the justices hear oral arguments on whether the Department of Homeland Security's bid to bring an end to the DACA program is lawful in Washington on 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The future of thousands of undocumented young people known as Dreamers on Tuesday passed into the hands of the US Supreme Court, which will hear arguments on whether or not to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which is opposed by President Donald Trump.

The nine magistrates on the high court, who for about 80 minutes heard the opening arguments of the pro and con forces, will have until June 2020 to rule on the policy that protects more than 660,000 Dreamers from deportation and which the Trump administration is attempting to terminate.

DACA was launched on June 15, 2012, by then-President Barack Obama and on Sept. 5, 2017, the Trump administration announced it was terminating the program, although the move was halted by federal courts in California, New York and Washington.