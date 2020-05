Staff of the El Chapo 701 brand delivered toys and sweets to children on May 2, 2020 to mark Children's Day that was celebrated on Apr 30, and as support for the health contingency by COVID-19, in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco state (Mexico). EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

The clothing brand of Alejandrina Guzman, the daughter of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Gozman Loera, on Saturday distributed around 300 gifts to children with an image of the kingpin imprinted on them.

Employees of the company handed out balls carrying the image, along with the logo of the brand, called “Chapo 701”, and a bag of sweets to mark the children’s day celebrated in Mexico on Thursday. EFE-EPA