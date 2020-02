Biologist Carlos Ciudad, SEO/Birdlife technician, takes samples of water, soil and sediments at Galachos and Riberas del Ebro conservation sites, Zaragoza, Spain, 2 February 2020. EFE/Javier Cebollada

Drugs, insecticides, cosmetics - invisible pollution in our rivers

Scores of toxic substances from medicines, pesticides, paint, cosmetics and cleaning products have polluted Spain’s rivers, threatening its wildlife.

Plastic bottles, cigarette butts, wipes and other debris visibly pollute protected areas but chemical waste also contaminates rivers, streams and lakes.