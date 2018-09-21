MotoGP riders (L to R) Italian Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati team, Australian Jack Miller of Ducati, Spanish Dani Pedrosa of Repsol Honda team, Spanish Maverick Vinales of Yamaha, Italian Andrea Iannone of Suzuki, and Spanish Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia in action during a free practice session at MotorLand Aragon circuit in Alcañiz, Spain, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER CEBOLLADA

Italian racer Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) was the fastest in the 2018 Aragon MotoGP first free practice held at Motorland Aragon circuit, after a strong performance Friday.

Spaniard Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) was the leader of much of the session starting in the fourth lap; however Dovizioso overtook Marquez in the end of the free practice by just one millisecond as Marquez faded into the middle of the pack.

Dovizioso set the pace of one minute and 48.020 seconds, ahead of his countryman Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) in second with one minute and 48.210 seconds, and Jack Miller of Australia (Alma Pramac Racing) in third with one minute and 48.734 seconds.

Spain's Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) finished the practice in fourth place, followed by Spaniards Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha) and Marc Marquez, respectively, then Italy's Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) in seventh.

The qualifying rounds are set for Saturday, while the race will be on Sept. 23.