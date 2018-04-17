The National Anthem is performed before the start of the NBA Western Conference First Round Playoffs basketball game two between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

(L-R) Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee, and San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, fight for a loose ball during the first half of the NBA Western Conference First Round Playoffs basketball game two between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (R) drives to the basket as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (C) reaches around San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (L) during the first half of the NBA Western Conference First Round Playoffs basketball game two between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (R) during the first half of the NBA Western Conference First Round Playoffs basketball game two between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (C) reacts after hitting a there point basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of the NBA Western Conference First Round Playoffs basketball game two between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) goes up for a two point basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (L) during the second half of game two of the Western Conference first round Playoffs at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/EZRA SHAW / POOL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (L) and forward Kevin Durant (R) gesture against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of the NBA Western Conference First Round Playoffs basketball game two between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Small forward Kevin Durant and shooting guard Klay Thompson together posted 63 points, including eight three-pointers, to help the Golden State Warriors defeat San Antonio Spurs 116-101 in the second game of round one playoffs in NBA Western Conference on Monday.

Durant led the Warriors' attack with 32 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Thompson contributed 31 points.

Veteran shooting guard Andre Iguodala posted 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while center JaVale McGee contributed 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Spurs's power forward LaMarcus Aldridge registered a double-double of 34 points and 12 rebounds but it was not enough to tame the Warriors.

Australian point guard Patty Mills with 21 points was the second highest scorer for the Spurs.

The Warriors are now 2-0 up in the best of seven face-offs between the two teams, and the third game will be played on Thursday in San Antonio's AT&T Center, while the fourth game will be held on Sunday.