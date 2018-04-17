Small forward Kevin Durant and shooting guard Klay Thompson together posted 63 points, including eight three-pointers, to help the Golden State Warriors defeat San Antonio Spurs 116-101 in the second game of round one playoffs in NBA Western Conference on Monday.
Durant led the Warriors' attack with 32 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Thompson contributed 31 points.
Veteran shooting guard Andre Iguodala posted 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while center JaVale McGee contributed 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Spurs's power forward LaMarcus Aldridge registered a double-double of 34 points and 12 rebounds but it was not enough to tame the Warriors.
Australian point guard Patty Mills with 21 points was the second highest scorer for the Spurs.
The Warriors are now 2-0 up in the best of seven face-offs between the two teams, and the third game will be played on Thursday in San Antonio's AT&T Center, while the fourth game will be held on Sunday.