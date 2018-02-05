Jon Rahm of Spain in action during the first day of the 74th Open Golf of Italy in Monza, Italy, Oct. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MATTEO BAZZI

US team member Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the eleventh hole during Four Ball competition at the 2017 Presidents Cup between the US team and the International team at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, Sept. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

United States golfers held half of the top ten places in the World Golf Ranking released Monday, with Dustin Johnson of the US continuing to hold the lead with an average of 10.74 points, followed by Spain's Jon Rahm in second and the US's Jordan Speith in third.

While still far from the top ten, India's Shubhankar Sharma jumped from 193rd to 72nd place, hot off his win at the Malaysian Open on Sunday.

US golfers Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka came in fourth, seventh and ninth, respectively.

England's Justin Rose held the fifth position, ahead of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama in sixth, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy in eighth and Australia's Jason Day in tenth.

Spain's Sergio Garcia was just shy of the top ten in 11th place, while further down the rankings Rafael Cabrera Bello was in the 21st spot.

The current golf rankings and average points are as follows:

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.74 average points

2. Jon Rahm (Spain) 9.37

3. Jordan Spieth (USA) 8.64

4. Justin Thomas (USA) 7.97

5. Justin Rose (England) 7.44

6. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.26

7. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.69

8. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 5.96

9. Brooks Koepka (USA) 5.90

10. Jason Day (Australia) 5.80