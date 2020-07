A picture shows Jaski Jaki Portegies Zwart during an international mission in Srebrenica. EFE/ Imane Rachidi

Edo van der Berg, former Dutch Blue Helmet deployed in Srebrenica in 1995. EFE/ Imane Rachidi

Ben Stidge was one of the Dutch Blue Helmets deployed in Srebrenica in 1995. EFE/ Imane Rachidi

Jaski Portegies Zwart was 23, Edo van der Berg 21 and Ben Stidge had just turned 18 when they arrived for the first time in Srebrenica as part of a United Nations mission.

They felt untouchable — guardians of peace in a demilitarized territory. EFE-EPA

