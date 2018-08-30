Bauke Mollema of the Netherlands and of Team Trek-Segafredo looks on prior the 3rd stage of a 182.8 km race from Oberstammheim to Gansingen during the 82nd edition of the Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race, in Switzerland, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Trek-Segafredo Dutch cyclist Bauke Mollema Thursday signed a contract extension that is to tie him to the racing team until 2020.

The 31-year-old joined Trek-Segafredo at the beginning of 2015 from Belkin Pro Cycling.

"Today we are pleased to announce Bauke Mollema will ride 2 more years in pinstripes!" Trek-Segafredo tweeted.

During his presentation, Mollema said "I really like this team, we ride fantastic Trek Bikes and a there's really a great atmosphere within the team. We will have a very strong team next year and I am looking forward to 2019!"