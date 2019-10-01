Dutch farmers used tractors to block highways in The Netherlands protesting against issues affecting the agricultural sector.
A visual story by Vincent Jannink and Sem van der Wal
Farmers block the A28 Highway with their tractors between Hoogeveen and Meppel in The Netherlands, 01 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Vincent Jannink
Farmers protest with their tractors during a national protest at the Malieveld in The Hague, The Netherlands, 01 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Sem van der Wal
Farmers protest with their tractors during a national protest at the Malieveld in The Hague, The Netherlands, 01 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SEM VAN DER WAL
Farmers block the A28 Highway with their tractors between Hoogeveen and Meppel in The Netherlands, 01 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Vincent Jannink
