Farmers block the A28 Highway with their tractors between Hoogeveen and Meppel in The Netherlands, 01 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Vincent Jannink

Farmers protest with their tractors during a national protest at the Malieveld in The Hague, The Netherlands, 01 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Sem van der Wal

Dutch farmers protest with their tractors during a national protest at the Malieveld in The Hague, The Netherlands, 01 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SEM VAN DER WAL

Farmers block the A28 Highway with their tractors between Hoogeveen and Meppel in The Netherlands, 01 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Vincent Jannink