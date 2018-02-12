Ireen Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Women's Speed Skating 1500m event at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Dutch speed skater Ireen Wust on Monday claimed the gold medal here at the Winter Olympics' Ladies' 1,500-meter, becoming the Netherlands' all-time most successful Olympian with her record 10th career medal.

The 31-year-old Wust had already taken silver in the Ladies' 3,000m on Saturday.

The Dutch star won with a time of one minute and 54.35 seconds, 0.2 seconds ahead of Japan's Miho Takagi and 0.91 seconds ahead of fellow Dutch teammate Marrit Leenstra.

Wust became the Netherlands' youngest-ever Winter Olympic champion when she won gold in the 3,000m in 2006 in Turin, Italy, at age 19.

She also won an Olympic bronze that year in the 1,500m; gold in the 1,500m in 2010 in Vancouver, Canada; and gold in the 3,000m and team pursuit and silver in the 1,000m, 1,500m and 5,000m events in Sochi, Russia, in 2014.