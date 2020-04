Philippine Army soldiers gather for a briefing before being deployed on a food relief drive in a quarantined community affected by the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 28 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine Army soldiers ride in a truck transporting food relief packs in a quarantined community affected by the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 28 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Philippine Army soldier listens to a briefing before being deployed on a food relief drive in a quarantined community affected by the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 28 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

The president of the Philippines has threatened to invoke martial law if communist rebels and dissidents interfered in the government's efforts to check the COVID-19 outbreak.

After downplaying the impact of coronavirus in February and urging the people not to panic, Rodrigo Duterte has given the security forces a central role in his COVID-19 strategy, leading to human rights violations due the martial law like restrictions.

