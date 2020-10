One of Elisabeth’s colleagues tested positive Covid-19. Anna’s relative also caught coronavirus. Maria has just returned from abroad. All three have come to get tested for free at one of two “testing streets” (“Teststrassen”) in the Austrian capital.

The first of these drive-through testing centers was opened in mid-August for holidaymakers returning from Croatia, a favored summer destination for millions of Austrians, which towards the end of summer became a hotspot for infections. EFE

as/ks