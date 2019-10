Protesters begin to gather on Oct. 13, 2019, in the streets near the National Assembly in Quito awaiting the dialogue between the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), which is heading the nationwide protests, and Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

Protesters face off against Ecuadorian police in a new day of clashes in Quito on 13 October 2019. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno and the top leaders of the country's indigenous movement on Sunday launched a dialogue to try and put an end to the massive demonstrations in recent days against the government's elimination of the fuel subsidy.

The start of the talks, which are unfolding in private, came at facilities belonging to the Cardinal Spellman Salesian Educational Unit, a high school located in the Lumbisi zone, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) southeast of Quito.