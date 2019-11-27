Plants that will be planted in Yanacocha reserve located northwest of the capital of Quito, Ecuador, 26 November 2019 (issued 27 November 2019). EPA/JOSE JACOME

A woman carrying a child walks past a garbage sorting and recycling machine in Hutong neighborhood, in Beijing, China, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Spanish Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera speaks during a briefing breakfast to present the UN Climate Change Conference COP 25, in Madrid, Spain, 27 November 2019. EPA/BALLESTEROS

General view of the preparations for the COP25 Climate Change Summit in Madrid, Spain, 23 November 2019. EPA/VICTOR LERENA

A sign is seen at the Ifema Exhibition and Conventions Center, five days ahead the opening of COP25 Climate Change Summit, in Madrid, Spain, 27 November 2019. EPA/ANGEL DIAZ

Smoke rises from chimneys of the gas boiler house as the temperature dropped to minus 10 degrees Celsius in Moscow, Russia, 22 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Image of the Yanacocha reserve located northwest of the capital of Quito, Ecuador, 26 November 2019 (issued 27 November 2019). EPA/JOSE JACOME

Ecuador plants millions of trees to help save planet

Ecuador has joined the global campaign against the climate crisis with a project to plant millions of trees.

Oxygen for the future includes planting one million trees in the next three years and nine million by 2030.