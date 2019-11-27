Ecuador has joined the global campaign against the climate crisis with a project to plant millions of trees.
Oxygen for the future includes planting one million trees in the next three years and nine million by 2030.
Ecuador plants millions of trees to help save planet
Image of the Yanacocha reserve located northwest of the capital of Quito, Ecuador, 26 November 2019 (issued 27 November 2019). EPA/JOSE JACOME
Smoke rises from chimneys of the gas boiler house as the temperature dropped to minus 10 degrees Celsius in Moscow, Russia, 22 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
A sign is seen at the Ifema Exhibition and Conventions Center, five days ahead the opening of COP25 Climate Change Summit, in Madrid, Spain, 27 November 2019. EPA/ANGEL DIAZ
General view of the preparations for the COP25 Climate Change Summit in Madrid, Spain, 23 November 2019. EPA/VICTOR LERENA
Spanish Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera speaks during a briefing breakfast to present the UN Climate Change Conference COP 25, in Madrid, Spain, 27 November 2019. EPA/BALLESTEROS
A woman carrying a child walks past a garbage sorting and recycling machine in Hutong neighborhood, in Beijing, China, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Plants that will be planted in Yanacocha reserve located northwest of the capital of Quito, Ecuador, 26 November 2019 (issued 27 November 2019). EPA/JOSE JACOME
Ecuador has joined the global campaign against the climate crisis with a project to plant millions of trees.
Oxygen for the future includes planting one million trees in the next three years and nine million by 2030.