A handout photo made available by the Ecuadorian Vice Presidency shows Ecuadorian Red Cross and military personnel setting up tents at the Los Ceibos hospital, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 07 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Ecuadorian Vice Presidency HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Workers from Monte Sinai General Hospital remove bodies from a refrigerated container, so that relatives can transfer them to the cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on 06 April 2020. EPA-EFE/Marcos Pin BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ecuador’s Joint Task Force in Guayaquil is working on the burial process for nearly 1,000 bodies that remain in morgues and the strengthening of medical infrastructure with two new hospitals.

The objective of the head of the Force, Jorge Wated, is to bury about 100 bodies a day, which on Tuesday were being held in the small morgues of hospitals and in seven refrigerated containers installed in the city in recent days. EFE-EPA