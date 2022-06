General Assembly members prepare to vote on nominations for non-permanent seats on the Security Council at United Nations headquaters in New York on 9 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

Member of Ecuador's delegation to the United Nations celebrate at UN headquarters in New York on 9 June 2022 after the General Assembly's ratification of Quito's candidacy for one of the rotating seats on the Security Council. EFE/Justin Lane

The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday for Ecuador to occupy one of the 10 rotating seats on the Security Council for the 2023-2024 term.

Ecuador will replace Mexico in one of the two seats representing the Latin American and Caribbean region, joining Brazil, whose term expires at the end of next year.

Selected along with Ecuador were Japan, Mozambique, Malta, and Switzerland, who will take the seats now held by India, Kenya, Ireland and Norway, respectively.