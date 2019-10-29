Cecilia Loachamin works on Oct. 28, 2019 at her shop on the ground floor of the Central Market building in Quito, where she offers the colada morada with a bread baby for $1.75, a modest price for which her customers are doubly grateful. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Cecilia Loachamin works on Oct. 28, 2019 at her shop on the ground floor of the Central Market building in Quito making the colada morada, an exquisite hot beverage made of fruits and herbs from the Andean moorlands, which is traditionally served in Ecuador at this time of year EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

The colada morada is an exquisite hot beverage - made of fruits and herbs from the Andean moorlands - which is served at this time of year with "guaguas de pan" (bread babies) in honor of the deceased, who on the Day of the Dead come to take their place at the tables of Ecuadorian families.

Of pre-Columbian origin, according to some historians, the purple colada morada, something like the Ecuadorian fruit salad known as the "come y bebe" (eat and drink it), and the doll-like bread babies stuffed with blackberries or chocolate, form part of the fusion of Catholicism with an Andean world view.