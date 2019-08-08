A dancer performs at the 27th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, Northern Budapest, Hungary, on the first day of the event, 07 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Marton Monus HUNGARY OUT

Fans attend the concert of the Australian alternative reggae-rock band Ocean Alley at the 27th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, Northern Budapest, Hungary, 07 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Marton Monus HUNGARY OUT

Revelers pose for a photo at the 27th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, Northern Budapest, Hungary, on the first day of the event, 07 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Tamas Soki HUNGARY OUT

Revelers at the 27th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, Northern Budapest, Hungary, on the first day of the event, 07 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Tamas Soki HUNGARY OUT

Members of the audience enjoys the concert of French singer Jain at the 27th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, northern Budapest, Hungary, 07 August 2019 (issued on 08 August). EFE/EPA/Tamas Soki HUNGARY OUT

Revellers attend a concert at the 27th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, northern Budapest, Hungary, 07 August 2019 (issued on 08 August). EFE/EPA/Marton Monus HUNGARY OUT

French singer Jeanne Galice, known by her stagename Jain, performs at the 27th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, northern Budapest, Hungary, 07 August 2019 (issued on 08 August). EFE/EPA/Tamas Soki HUNGARY OUT

Ed Sheeran and Jain were among the artists who kicked off this year’s Sziget Festival in Budapest.

Tens of thousands of fans flocked from around the world to the “Island of Freedom” in the Danube River to see them perform on the main stage.

The week-long music event, one of the biggest and most popular in the world, started on Wednesday and will finish on August 13.

The first day of the 27th Sziget Festival was reportedly sold out, with 95 thousand people expected to visit Hajógyári Island.

Sheeran was the headline act, after an earlier performance from French singer Jain.

They will be followed by hundreds of other performances, including Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Twenty-One Pilots, and Florence + the Machine.

As part of a "Love Revolution" campaign, the festival will offer its main stage to activists such as conservationist Jane Goodall and Sudanese poet Emtithal Mahmoud.

Guests on the island in the heart of the capital city have come from around 60 different countries and will enjoy a program with around 1,000 acts.

The program will include pop, classical music, jazz, theater, circus, cinema and yoga classes across more than 70 stages and spaces.

This year it will also see performances by groups such as 1975, Twenty One Pilots, The National, Richard Ashcroft and Franz Ferdinand.

Organizers have said that they expect the total number of visitors to exceed half a million people this year.

This year they also launched a Green Sziget sustainability program with environmental friendly efforts to minimize waste and recycle 50 percent of trash with reusable cups. EFE-EPA

