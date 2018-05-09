Britain's Kyle Edmund (R) shakes hands with Novak Djokovic of Serbia after their men's singles second round match at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Britain's Kyle Edmund in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles match of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, on May 09, 2018. EFE-EPA/KIKO HUESCA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Britain's Kyle Edmund during their men's singles match of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, on May 09, 2018. EFE-EPA/KIKO HUESCA

Britain's Kyle Edmund in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles match of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, on May 09, 2018. EFE-EPA/KIKO HUESCA

Kyle Edmund of the United Kingdom on Wednesday upset two-time champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Madrid Open second round.

Edmund earned his 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 win over the 10th-seed and former world No. 1 Djokovic in an hour and 29 minutes.

Earlier this year, Djokovic, world No. 12, underwent surgery for a right elbow injury, which has marred his last few seasons.

Edmund, world No. 22, is set to play the third round against eighth-seed David Goffin of Belgium, who defeated Dutchman Robin Haase 7-5, 6-2.