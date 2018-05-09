Kyle Edmund of the United Kingdom on Wednesday upset two-time champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Madrid Open second round.
Edmund earned his 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 win over the 10th-seed and former world No. 1 Djokovic in an hour and 29 minutes.
Earlier this year, Djokovic, world No. 12, underwent surgery for a right elbow injury, which has marred his last few seasons.
Edmund, world No. 22, is set to play the third round against eighth-seed David Goffin of Belgium, who defeated Dutchman Robin Haase 7-5, 6-2.