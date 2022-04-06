Sandra Monroy speaks on the telephone from her room in Mexico City, Mexico on September 30, 2021. EFE/ Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Sandra Monroy (c), is helped by her mother Teresa Mandrujano (r) and friend Gina Ramírez (l) in Mexico City, Mexico on September 30, 2022. EFE/ Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Mexican photojournalist Sashenka Gutiérrez from Spain’s EFE news agency won the El Pais award for best photography of the year for her poignant portrait of a breast cancer survivor who underwent a life-saving double mastectomy.

The Ortega y Gasset Journalism Awards have been given annually by the esteemed Spanish daily since 1984 in recognition of professionals in the field who have demonstrated a commitment to the defense of freedom, honesty and rigor in their work.

Gutiérrez’s striking photographic study followed Mexican Sandra Monroy as she went through the process of a life-changing double mastectomy after she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36.

Of the three other the Ortega y Gasset Journalism categories, the prize for best story or journalistic investigation was allocated to the El Pais team for their investigation into pedophilia at the heart of Spain’s Catholic Church; best multimedia coverage was awarded to Nicaraguan newspaper Divergente and the best career prize was posthumously given to journalists David Beriian and Robert Fraile, who were killed working in Burkina Faso last year.EFE

jt/ks