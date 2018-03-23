President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez (C), looks at a photograph depicting Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo on display during the opening of the exhibition 'Ronaldo, the Golden Boy' in the EFE Museum at the headquarters of Spanish news agency EFE in Madrid, Spain, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez (2L), attends the opening of the exhibition 'Ronaldo, the Golden Boy' in the EFE Museum at the headquarters of Spanish news agency EFE in Madrid, Spain, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez (C), points at a photograph depicting Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo during the opening of the exhibition 'Ronaldo, the Golden Boy' in the EFE Museum at the headquarters of Spanish news agency EFE in Madrid, Spain, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

A photo exhibition chronicling the career of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was opened on Friday at EFE international news agency's Madrid headquarters with 29 still shots and 50 television images covering the Portugal player's soccer career, including his five Ballon d'Or wins.

Sponsored by Turismo del Norte de Portugal, "Ronaldo, the Golden Boy" includes a life-size silhouette of Ronaldo alongside images of the Real Madrid striker from his youth career on the Portuguese island of Madeira.

The exhibition was inaugurated after the Spanish secretary of state for international cooperation for Latin America and the Caribbean, Fernando Garcia Casas, awarded Real Madrid president Florentino Perez the EFE Trophy for best Ibero-American club on behalf of his team.

Ronaldo's spill at Sporting Lisbon was depicted at the exhibition, as well as his arrival at Manchester United and his signing for Real Madrid in 2009.

One of the unforgettable moments of his career was his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he was greeted by Real's late honorary president Alfredo Di Stefano, soccer legend Eusebio and Perez, who said the scene was a historic moment.