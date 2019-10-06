President of Spanish international news agency Agencia EFE, Fernando Garea, speaks during an interview on the sidelines of the 75th General Assembly of the Inter American Press Association (IAPA), in Coral Gables, Florida, USA, 05 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

EFE, the fourth biggest news agency in the world and the largest in Latin America, has a role to play in the future and would not be where it is today without America, the news agency’s president Fernando Garea has said.

Garea would on Sunday present a project commemorating 80 years since EFE was founded and at the same time launch an "evolved" version of EFE with the same "rigor" as ever before at a meeting within the framework of the 75th General Assembly of the Inter American Press Association (IAPA) in Miami. EFE-EPA