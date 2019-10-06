EFE, the fourth biggest news agency in the world and the largest in Latin America, has a role to play in the future and would not be where it is today without America, the news agency’s president Fernando Garea has said.
Garea would on Sunday present a project commemorating 80 years since EFE was founded and at the same time launch an "evolved" version of EFE with the same "rigor" as ever before at a meeting within the framework of the 75th General Assembly of the Inter American Press Association (IAPA) in Miami. EFE-EPA