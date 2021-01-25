Latin America's post-pandemic economic recovery will take center stage as senior representatives of international organizations and development banks participate in a debate organized by EFE at this year's virtual Davos Forum on Friday.

Officials from the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Ibero-American General Secretariat, the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank and CAF – Development Bank of Latin America will participate in the discussion on a post-Covid Marshal Plan for Latin America.

The debate, moderated by EFE's president Gabriela Cañas, will focus on whether Latin America needs a post-pandemic recovery plan, like the one approved by the European Union, and how to achieve that given that the region is less politically integrated than Europe.

Ibero-American Secretary-General, Rebeca Grynspan; Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Alicia Bárcena; the director of the IMF's Western Hemisphere Department, Alejandro Werner; the Vice President of the World Bank for Latin America, Carlos Felipe Jaramillo; the President of the IDB, Mauricio Claver-Carone, and the Vice President of Knowledge of CAF-Development Bank of Latin America, Pablo Sanguinetti have confirmed their participation.

Latin America has been badly hit by the pandemic and more than half a million people have died from Covid-19 in the region.

It is also predicted to the worst hit in terms of economy, with international organizations estimating a total cost to GDP of around 8 %.

The region runs the risk of heading to another lost decade if it fails to find financing sources, carry out projects to create employment and productivity and promote recovery policies.

The debate will be streamed on EFE's YouTube channel, and Facebook account, Periscope and the World Economic Forum's platforms and social media.

China’s President Xi Jinping opened the first World Economic Forum’s virtual meeting Monday.

It will be held on the same dates as the forum’s annual summit, initially scheduled to be held in Switzerland, but due to the pandemic it was postponed to May and moved to Singapore.

With this week of virtual events, the World Economic Forum maintains its reputation of organizing the first large informal summit each year that has brought together leaders from the economy, politics, universities and representatives of civil society from around the world for half a century, to reflect on the great challenges faced by governments, companies and citizens. EFE

