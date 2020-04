A pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves waits her turn at an obstetrics clinic in Cairo, Egypt, 26 April 2020. EFE/ Sarah M. Qassem

Manar Ashmawy looks anxious, fidgeting with her hands as she sits on a chair at an obstetrics clinic in Cairo with a mask over her face.

The 28-year-old is waiting to see her doctor for her weekly checkup and ask him whether the coronavirus outbreak poses a risk to her and her unborn baby.