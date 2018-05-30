Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) comforts Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, who was injured in last weekend's Champions League final, will recover in time to play for Egypt in next month's World Cup, the Egyptian Football Association said Wednesday.

Salah had to leave the pitch in the 25th minute of the Reds' 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid after a tangle with Blancos defender Sergio Ramos.

"Salah's recovery will not be more than three weeks," Egyptian team doctor Mohamed Abo al-Ela said after he and EFA president Hany Abo Rida traveled to Spain to meet with the injured star and Liverpool's medical team.

The 25-year-old Salah, who scored 44 goals for Liverpool in all competitions last season, is a key player for Egypt, whose first action at the 2018 World Cup comes on June 15 in a match against Uruguay.

Salah began his rehabilitation program on Sunday, promising Egyptian fans that he would be fit in time to play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Egyptians revere Salah for having scored the late winner on a penalty shot against Congo during the penultimate qualifier to end Egypt's 28-year World Cup drought.