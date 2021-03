The Egyptian artist Ahmed Naiem places one of his puppets in his workshop located in his own house in Cairo, Egypt. EFE-EPA/Isaac J. Martín

Among rasps, chisels and hammers, Egyptian artist Ahmed Naiem has hung up his marionettes. They, like many other forms of performance art, have been robbed of their audiences by the Covid-19 pandemic.

From his small workshop at home, the 42-year-old Egyptian artist is struggling to survive the crisis as he is forced to move his show and puppet classes online. EFE-EPA