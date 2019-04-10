Egyptian artist Fady Francis works on miniature statue at his home in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptian artist Fady Francis works on a miniature statue of Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom at his home in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptian artist Fady Francis shows a miniature statue (L) of Giuseppe Fortunino Francesco Verdi an Italian opera composer and the composer of Opera Aida at his home in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptian artist Fady Francis is aiming to break a world record by creating 100 miniature caricatures of well-known people and historical figures with just a scalpel and some modeling clay in just one year.

The prolific artist, whose muses include Mother Theresa, Queen Elizabeth II and Albert Einstein, has spent the last nine months creating tiny but incredibly detailed figures made of modeling clay in a broad range of colors.

The 28-year-old Christian Copt told epa that his creative career launched in an unexpected way after he started playing around with plasticine one year ago.

"From that moment on I started taking steps to perfect my abilities," Francis, who is a trained journalist, said.

"I read about and found inspiration in the work of others but I wanted to have my own technique so I thought of sculpting miniature caricatures," the artist continued.

Francis does not find the cacophony of constant noise in Cairo, a bustling city home to some 20 million people, a distraction.

Despite the steady rumble of engines and horn-honking, the sculptor does not flinch when carving out details with his scalpel, the most recent of which was of Spanish painter Pablo Picasso.

In fact, for Francis, the creation of these figures is a sort of therapy.

"This art is like a treatment," Francis said. "It has saved many people from suicide, from loneliness ... so people should have the culture of the visual arts."

The young man has visited Europe and its galleries and now wants to curate his own project, his first endeavor as an artist and which he "aims to finish soon."

His pieces stand out for their level of detail.

The character's features are meticulously chiseled, each wrinkle has been delicately carved and hair carefully shaped following a realistic style reminiscent of his ancient ancestors.

"The ancient Egyptian sculptors carved Queen Nefertiti's head or Tutankhamun's mask with great detail," Francis continued.

"They also carved their eyes with different materials in a great way in order to make them seem real," he said.

"So Egypt showed art to the world, it gave the world the keys to art, sculpture and illustration. We need to put the focus on visual arts because Egypt is famous for its civilization and a great part of this was art," Francis concluded. EFE- EPA

