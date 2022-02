Wearing simple clothing and with a scarf tied around her waist, Egyptian belly dancer Sherin Hegazy leads a group of girls on a campaign to defend this traditional dance as an art form and challenge local stereotypes that is linked it to prostitution.

“Oriental dance is an art, it has a history,” Hegazy, choreographer and founder of the company Awalem Khafeya (Hidden Dancers), told Efe. EFE

