Egyptian women bikers; Deena Khatab (L) and Deena Sharawy (R); drive on the roadside of the highway between Cairo and Suez, south Cairo, Egypt, 04 October 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian women bikers; Deena Khatab (R) and Deena Sharawy (L) prepare to drive on the roadside of the highway between Cairo and Suez, south Cairo, Egypt, 04 October 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian women bikers; Solafa al-Hadry (R) and Kholud Nagy (L), prepare to start a journey on the roadside of the highway between Cairo and Suez, south Cairo, Egypt, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

In Egypt, women often travel on motorcycles as passengers and are rarely seen steering the bikes, but a group of female bikers is breaking the mold and challenging stale stereotypes.

Women who travel as passengers sit behind, sideways, often closing their legs and holding on to men who drive the bikes.