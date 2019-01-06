Eibar's defender Ivan Ramis Barrios (L) vies for the ball with Villarreal's forward Gerard Moreno (R) during the Primera Division Liga match held between Eibar and Villarreal at Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Eibar's midfielder Ruben Pena (L) vies for the ball with Villarreal's midfielder Santiago Cazorla (2R) during the Primera Division Liga match held between Eibar and Villarreal at Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Javier Etxezarreta

Eibar's forward Ivan Sergio Enrich (R) vies for the ball with Villarreal's defender Victor Ruiz (2R) during the Primera Division Liga match held between Eibar and Villarreal at Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Javier Etxezarreta

Eibar and Villarreal on Sunday played to a scoreless draw in a La Liga match in which both teams' keepers stole the limelight.

Eibar goalkeeper Asier Riesgo proved to be decisive from the first minute, when he blocked a shot by midfielder Pablo Fornals.

Although Villarreal put Eibar under pressure in the opening minutes - without posing a real danger to the opposite goal - it was the home side Chilean winger Fabián Orellana who nearly opened the scoring on a long-range shot, but keeper Sergio Asenjo saw off the challenge.

Eibar took control of the game as the minutes ticked away and forward Sergi Enrich had a chance to get his team on the scoreboard in the 17th minute with a header that went wide.

The midfield line failed Villarreal who was unable to gain rhythm, resulting in more aggressive attempts on Asenjo's goal, but they were relieved during the dying minutes of the first half as Eibar seemed to have run out of steam.

The opening minutes of the second half were frenetic, as both teams sought out the lead, but gradually it was the home side that was eager to get on the scoreboard.

Eibar's Brazilian forward Charles Dias de Oliveira, known as Charles, tried his luck, but Asenjo saved the day, as did Riesgo a minute later.

The home side had the upper hand during most of the second half, although Villarreal midfielder Cazorla had a golden scoring chance, but Riesgo blocked his effort.

In the final stretch, Eibar had a chance to take the lead with a shot by Argentine midfielder Gonzalo Escalante, who had the goal at his mercy but his fellow Argentine defender Funes Mori prevented him from scoring.

After the draw, Eibar provisionally holds the 12th spot in La Liga table with 22 points on goal difference behind Valencia, while Villarreal is 17th with 17 points pending other matchday results.