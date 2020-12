A citizen waiting to be called to receive financial aid sits at a village basketball court in Bagong Silangan, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 26 November 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A student receives a tablet during the launch of a teaching hub at the Taguig City University in Taguig, Philippines, 25 November 2020. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippines on Tuesday extended quarantine in Manila until the end of the year, taking what is already one of the longest and strictest confinements in the world to nine and a half months.

Following recommendations of the working group against COVID-19 and the mayors of cities that comprise metropolitan ??Manila, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday night that Manila’s quarantine would run through Christmas to avoid crowds and new spreads.EFE-EPA

