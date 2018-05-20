Frankfurt's head coach Niko Kovac celebrates with the trophy after winning the German DFB Cup final soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Babani

Frankfurt's Mijat Gacinovic celebrates the winning goal during the German DFB Cup final soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Filip Singer

Frankfurt's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky (R) celebrates with the trophy after winning the German DFB Cup final soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek

Frankfurt's Alex Meier (C) celebrates with his team after winning the German DFB Cup final soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek

Eintracht Frankfurt upset Bayern Munich 3-1 Saturday in the German Cup final thanks to two goals by Croatian midfielder Ante Rebic and a last-minute goal by Bosnian midfielder Mijat Gacinovic, all three times off counterattacks.

Bayern's only goal was scored by Polish striker Robert Lewandowski at the beginning of the second half.

Bayern found a first chance to score 8 minutes into regulation, with a free kick on the edge of Frankfurt's box, which was missed by Lewandowski.

The first goal came just 3 minutes later, as Rebic played a quick one-two with Kevin Prince Boateng.

Bayern found several other chances to score, including two missed headers by Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich, but it was clear that Rebic's goal had made Munich feel uncomfortable on the field.

Bayern tied the match at the 53rd minute with a shot by Lewandowski from the middle of the box off a pass from Kimmich on the right side.

Just as Munich appeared to be taking control of the match, with several missed opportunities by Lewandowski and Mats Hummels, Frankfurt scored its second goal at the 82nd minute, once again with a shot by Rebic off a pass from Boateng.

The last few minutes of the match were intense, as Bayern kept finding opportunities to shoot, but to no avail.

At the 96th minute, Eintracht's Gacinovic counterattacked after a failed last-minute corner kick by Bayern, running the length of the field to tap the ball into an empty net.

The goal caused controversy, however, as it was immediately preceded by a possible foul committed by Boateng against Bayern's Javi Martinez, although referee Felix Zwayer dismissed it after reviewing the video.